Previous
Clematis by wakelys
Photo 2217

Clematis

Lovely seeing all of the buds forming.
My calendar maybe looking like a strange rainbow but I have a plan!!
6th March 2026 6th Mar 26

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
February 2026 - where did 2025 go. Starting year 7 on 365 Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to...
607% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lis Lapthorn ace
Such a lovely, glossy green.
March 6th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact