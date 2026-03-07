Previous
Another Daffodil by wakelys
Photo 2218

Another Daffodil

There are so many different varieties adorning our roadsides at the moment. It lifts the spirits even when the weather is a bit gloomy.
7th March 2026 7th Mar 26

Susan Wakely

February 2026 - where did 2025 go. Starting year 7 on 365 Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to...
Joan Robillard
Lovely
March 7th, 2026  
Beverley
So beautiful… love daffs
March 7th, 2026  
