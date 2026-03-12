Sign up
Previous
Photo 2223
Bay tree
This is the colour of the sky at the moment!
12th March 2026
12th Mar 26
3
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
February 2026 - where did 2025 go. Starting year 7 on 365 Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to...
2950
photos
137
followers
83
following
609% complete
2216
2217
2218
2219
2220
2221
2222
2223
2217
2218
2219
727
2220
2221
2222
2223
Views
13
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z50_2
Taken
12th March 2026 8:34am
Exif
View Info
Tags
tree
,
shrub
,
bay
,
scw26
,
rainbow-2026
,
march2026
Lis Lapthorn
ace
Love the contrasting shapes.
March 12th, 2026
JackieR
ace
Lovely sharp details
March 12th, 2026
Dione Giorgio
ace
Very nice shot. The leaves pointing up to the sky are impressive.
March 12th, 2026
