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Forsythia by wakelys
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Forsythia

27th March 2026 27th Mar 26

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
February 2026 - where did 2025 go. Starting year 7 on 365 Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to...
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Photo Details

JackieR ace
I thought I'd spotted your plan, but it appears not!
Nice filled frame
March 27th, 2026  
Beverley ace
Sooo pretty…
March 27th, 2026  
Babs ace
So pretty
March 27th, 2026  
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