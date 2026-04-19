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Afternoon cuppa by wakelys
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Afternoon cuppa

19th April 2026 19th Apr 26

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
February 2026 - where did 2025 go. Starting year 7 on 365 Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to...
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*lynn ace
fun shot ... looks like you're having a great day!
April 19th, 2026  
Shutterbug ace
Love the table cloth and the drinks look delicious.
April 19th, 2026  
JackieR ace
Wot!! No cake???
April 19th, 2026  
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