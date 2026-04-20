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Previous
Photo 2261
Dreadlocks
20th April 2026
20th Apr 26
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Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
February 2026 - where did 2025 go. Starting year 7 on 365 Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to...
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Photo Details
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2
Album
365
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iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
20th April 2026 11:44am
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scw26
Babs
ace
There is a chap I see in our shopping centre from time to time with hair just like this. He must be in his early 70s so I guess he has had it for a long time.
It must weigh a ton, I wonder if he gets headaches and neck problems.
April 20th, 2026
katy
ace
An interesting look into your store and it’s clientele!
April 20th, 2026
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It must weigh a ton, I wonder if he gets headaches and neck problems.