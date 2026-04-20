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Dreadlocks by wakelys
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Dreadlocks

20th April 2026 20th Apr 26

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
February 2026 - where did 2025 go. Starting year 7 on 365 Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to...
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Babs ace
There is a chap I see in our shopping centre from time to time with hair just like this. He must be in his early 70s so I guess he has had it for a long time.

It must weigh a ton, I wonder if he gets headaches and neck problems.
April 20th, 2026  
katy ace
An interesting look into your store and it’s clientele!
April 20th, 2026  
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