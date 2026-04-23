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Previous
Photo 2264
A little gardening project
23rd April 2026
23rd Apr 26
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Susan Wakely
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@wakelys
February 2026 - where did 2025 go. Starting year 7 on 365 Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to...
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Photo Details
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Album
365
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iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
23rd April 2026 3:56pm
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garden
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scw26
Renee Salamon
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Such lovely colours in the sunlight
April 23rd, 2026
Carole Sandford
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Lovely weather for planting pots!
April 23rd, 2026
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