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Cute but so noisy by wakelys
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Cute but so noisy

27th April 2026 27th Apr 26

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
February 2026 - where did 2025 go. Starting year 7 on 365 Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to...
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Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Delightful capture
April 27th, 2026  
Babs ace
They look so sweet
April 27th, 2026  
Beverley ace
soo gorgeous...
April 27th, 2026  
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