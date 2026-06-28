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Another fuchsia by wakelys
Photo 2330

Another fuchsia

Doing well in spite of the hot weather.
28th June 2026 28th Jun 26

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
February 2026 - where did 2025 go. Starting year 7 on 365 Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to...
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~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely
June 28th, 2026  
Dixie Goode ace
The flowers are lovely and I like the berries. I hear they make an interesting jam but I’ve never had enough to try that.
June 28th, 2026  
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