Previous
Field of Phacelia tanacetifolia by wakelys
Photo 2331

Field of Phacelia tanacetifolia

Or Blue Tansy. Grown to improve quality of the soil & a great pollinator. Used by many farmers.
29th June 2026 29th Jun 26

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
February 2026 - where did 2025 go. Starting year 7 on 365 Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to...
638% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
A beautiful scenery
June 29th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact