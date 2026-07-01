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Previous
Photo 2333
Ladybug on the Echinops
Busy doing ladybug things in the garden this morning.
1st July 2026
1st Jul 26
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Susan Wakely
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@wakelys
February 2026 - where did 2025 go. Starting year 7 on 365 Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to...
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365
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NIKON Z50_2
Taken
1st July 2026 7:43am
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