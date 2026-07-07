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Previous
Photo 2339
Feeding the Pigeons
After taking this I chatted to this chap who lives in the neighbouring area and catches the bus daily to feed the pigeons and buys food for himself & the pigeons. The pigeons seemed very tame in his company and several visited while we were talking.
7th July 2026
7th Jul 26
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Susan Wakely
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@wakelys
February 2026 - where did 2025 go. Starting year 7 on 365 Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to...
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Photo Details
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Album
365
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NIKON Z50_2
Taken
7th July 2026 11:48am
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JackieR
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Thank you for entering the challenge Sue
July 7th, 2026
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