Previous
Feeding the Pigeons by wakelys
Photo 2339

Feeding the Pigeons

After taking this I chatted to this chap who lives in the neighbouring area and catches the bus daily to feed the pigeons and buys food for himself & the pigeons. The pigeons seemed very tame in his company and several visited while we were talking.
7th July 2026 7th Jul 26

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
February 2026 - where did 2025 go. Starting year 7 on 365 Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to...
640% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Thank you for entering the challenge Sue
July 7th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact