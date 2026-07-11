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Previous
Photo 2343
A dusty scooter ride.
Not only was there dude from the dry track but also from the wheat field being harvested.
Two lads on one scooter on the left.
11th July 2026
11th Jul 26
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Susan Wakely
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@wakelys
February 2026 - where did 2025 go. Starting year 7 on 365 Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to...
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Photo Details
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Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z50_2
Taken
11th July 2026 12:54pm
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haylingisland
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