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A dusty scooter ride. by wakelys
Photo 2343

A dusty scooter ride.

Not only was there dude from the dry track but also from the wheat field being harvested.
Two lads on one scooter on the left.
11th July 2026 11th Jul 26

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
February 2026 - where did 2025 go. Starting year 7 on 365 Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to...
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