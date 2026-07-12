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Previous
Photo 2344
Taking the Croc for a walk
One for the artist challenge inspired by Martin Parr.
12th July 2026
12th Jul 26
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Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
February 2026 - where did 2025 go. Starting year 7 on 365 Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to...
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Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ90
Taken
12th July 2026 3:24pm
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beach
,
sandbank
,
haylingisland
,
scw26
,
artist-inspiration
JackieR
ace
Very colourful
July 12th, 2026
JackieR
ace
Not tagged for the challenge
July 12th, 2026
Susan Wakely
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
I copied ready to paste so that I wouldn’t forget. Walked away from the iPad got distracted and just remembered. Thank you
July 12th, 2026
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