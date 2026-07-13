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Scrawny fox by wakelys
Photo 2345

Scrawny fox

Not fazed by the traffic.
13th July 2026 13th Jul 26

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
February 2026 - where did 2025 go. Starting year 7 on 365 Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to...
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Suzanne 🇦🇺 ace
Not eating enough at the deli and baffled about where to go next! Great shot!
July 13th, 2026  
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