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Race night by wakelys
Photo 2347

Race night

Fortunate that one of our camera club members is also a member of the sailing club.
15th July 2026 15th Jul 26

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
February 2026 - where did 2025 go. Starting year 7 on 365 Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to...
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Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Lovely action shot
July 15th, 2026  
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