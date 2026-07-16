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Previous
Photo 2348
Percy Pig renovation
Who knew that Marks & Spencer had a sense of humour. M&S is a large popular retail store in the UK.
16th July 2026
16th Jul 26
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Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
February 2026 - where did 2025 go. Starting year 7 on 365 Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to...
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Photo Details
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8
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2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
16th July 2026 11:52am
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chichester
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m&s
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percypig
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scw26
JackieR
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Brilliant
July 16th, 2026
Dorothy
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Good one 😊
July 16th, 2026
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