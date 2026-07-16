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Percy Pig renovation by wakelys
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Percy Pig renovation

Who knew that Marks & Spencer had a sense of humour. M&S is a large popular retail store in the UK.
16th July 2026 16th Jul 26

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
February 2026 - where did 2025 go. Starting year 7 on 365 Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to...
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JackieR ace
Brilliant
July 16th, 2026  
Dorothy ace
Good one 😊
July 16th, 2026  
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