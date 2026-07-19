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Previous
Photo 2351
Enjoying the breeze
After a trot along the sandbanks
19th July 2026
19th Jul 26
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Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
February 2026 - where did 2025 go. Starting year 7 on 365 Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to...
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Photo Details
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365
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iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
19th July 2026 10:44am
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