Previous
Avenue of Echinops by wakelys
Photo 2356

Avenue of Echinops

This gives the impression of a very green garden where in fact it has taken it toll be the extreme heat that we currently have.
24th July 2026 24th Jul 26

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
February 2026 - where did 2025 go. Starting year 7 on 365 Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to...
645% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
We know how it feels with the high temps. Still inviting garden capture.
July 24th, 2026  
Beverley ace
such a dreamy walk... beautiful
July 24th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact