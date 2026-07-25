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Baby Blue Eyes by wakelys
Photo 2357

Baby Blue Eyes

Found on the shore line. A little soggy but now rest in the sun to dry out.
For the song title. Blue Eyes by Elton John.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Gav8SJ0s1Sg
25th July 2026 25th Jul 26

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
February 2026 - where did 2025 go. Starting year 7 on 365 Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to...
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