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Previous
Photo 2357
Baby Blue Eyes
Found on the shore line. A little soggy but now rest in the sun to dry out.
For the song title. Blue Eyes by Elton John.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Gav8SJ0s1Sg
25th July 2026
25th Jul 26
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Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
February 2026 - where did 2025 go. Starting year 7 on 365 Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to...
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Photo Details
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365
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NIKON Z50_2
Taken
25th July 2026 8:28am
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