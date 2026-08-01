Previous
Perching Swallows by wakelys
Photo 2364

Perching Swallows

There were at least 100 perching. Every now and again they would swoop from the trees do a quick circuit of the field and then back to the trees.
1st August 2026 1st Aug 26

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
February 2026 - where did 2025 go. Starting year 7 on 365 Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to...
647% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Immediately tagged. Fabulous clear details
August 1st, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact