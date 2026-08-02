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Previous
Photo 2365
Overhead
As I am sitting outside reading my book.
2nd August 2026
2nd Aug 26
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Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
February 2026 - where did 2025 go. Starting year 7 on 365 Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to...
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Photo Details
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3
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1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z50_2
Taken
2nd August 2026 6:50pm
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scw26
Beverley
ace
what a surprise to see... Wow!!! fantastic detail captured.
August 2nd, 2026
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