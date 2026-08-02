Previous
Overhead by wakelys
Photo 2365

Overhead

As I am sitting outside reading my book.
2nd August 2026 2nd Aug 26

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
February 2026 - where did 2025 go. Starting year 7 on 365 Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to...
647% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
what a surprise to see... Wow!!! fantastic detail captured.
August 2nd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact