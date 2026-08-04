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Watching by wakelys
Photo 2367

Watching

I was watching these 3 ladies watching clips of Marilyn Munroe films at an exhibition of Marilyn Munroe at the National Portrait Gallery, London
4th August 2026 4th Aug 26

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
February 2026 - where did 2025 go. Starting year 7 on 365 Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to...
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Photo Details

katy ace
I quite like the story this tells and the choice of composition
August 4th, 2026  
JackieR ace
Love this, so clear with that difficult lighting
August 4th, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond thank you. With the help of post production.
August 4th, 2026  
KV ace
So unique and interesting.
August 4th, 2026  
Mags ace
Nicely captured/
August 4th, 2026  
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