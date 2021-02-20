Previous
Amaryllis by wakelys
48 / 365

Amaryllis

I have even waiting weeks for this beauty to unfurl. I am blessed with two more buds hiding behind this bloom.
20th February 2021 20th Feb 21

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
JackieR ace
Mines a bud!!! Grown 3" in four days!!
February 20th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond this didn’t do anything for ages and has now turned into a triffid.
February 20th, 2021  
