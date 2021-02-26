Sign up
51 / 365
In memory
This stood out with its vibrant colours on the sea wall in memory of someone. Not sure who but possibly the dog in the photo at the base. Obviously much loved.
26th February 2021
26th Feb 21
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a 'see it and snap it' photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Tags
memorial
