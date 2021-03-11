Previous
Big splash by wakelys
56 / 365

Big splash

Breaking wave on the beach. If you look closely you can see the stones within the wave.
11th March 2021 11th Mar 21

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
