99 / 365
View from the gate
If you looks at
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
you will see what I was looking at.
What a fabulous morning we had.
2nd June 2021
2nd Jun 21
6
3
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
581
photos
99
followers
86
following
92
93
94
95
96
97
98
99
Views
11
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
Extra
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
2nd June 2021 11:16am
Featured
on the
Trending
page
landscape-39
JackieR
ace
Fab -You- Lous!!!
June 2nd, 2021
moni kozi
Glorious view! I am so happy for the two of you to be able to meet and do this together!!!
June 2nd, 2021
Diana
ace
Absolutely gorgeous, what a great time the two of you must have had. I envy you and the fun you have together.
June 2nd, 2021
Bill
What a lovely view.
June 2nd, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Gorgeous view!
June 2nd, 2021
LManning (Laura)
ace
Gorgeous scene. So many layers of green.
June 2nd, 2021
