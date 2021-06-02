Previous
View from the gate by wakelys
99 / 365

View from the gate

If you looks at @30pics4jackiesdiamond you will see what I was looking at.
What a fabulous morning we had.
2nd June 2021

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
27% complete

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Fab -You- Lous!!!
June 2nd, 2021  
moni kozi
Glorious view! I am so happy for the two of you to be able to meet and do this together!!!
June 2nd, 2021  
Diana ace
Absolutely gorgeous, what a great time the two of you must have had. I envy you and the fun you have together.
June 2nd, 2021  
Bill
What a lovely view.
June 2nd, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Gorgeous view!
June 2nd, 2021  
LManning (Laura) ace
Gorgeous scene. So many layers of green.
June 2nd, 2021  
