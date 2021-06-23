Sign up
110 / 365
Keep the poppies in and the people out.
Beautiful English countryside.
23rd June 2021
23rd Jun 21
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Extra
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
23rd June 2021 10:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
poppies
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
So lovely!
June 23rd, 2021
