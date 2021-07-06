Previous
Cloudy landscape by wakelys
119 / 365

Cloudy landscape

Ominous looking clouds this morning and yes it did rain.
6th July 2021 6th Jul 21

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
A beautiful capture! Perfect for the challenge.
July 6th, 2021  
Carole Sandford ace
Similar here too. Dramatic sky capture!
July 6th, 2021  
Diana ace
Gorgeous cloudscape, we have a small reprieve.
July 6th, 2021  
Bri ace
Great sky, we're down near Huttoft, it was the same here.
July 6th, 2021  
Lin ace
Beautiful fav for me.
July 6th, 2021  
