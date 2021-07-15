Previous
Turney thingy by wakelys
121 / 365

Turney thingy

Part of the sluice gates at a water mill. The clouds are reflected on the water.
15th July 2021 15th Jul 21

Susan Wakely

Susan Wakely
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Sian
Nice one
July 15th, 2021  
Lin ace
Great pov and comp!
July 15th, 2021  
