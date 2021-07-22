Sign up
125 / 365
Clematis
This is the progress of one flower starting top left on the 6th June working clockwise around to bottom left to how it looks today.
365 has taught me not to take things for granted and appreciate things (and people) at all stages of life.
22nd July 2021
22nd Jul 21
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Tags
clematis
,
collage.
moni kozi
ace
Wow! This is so splendid in each stage.
July 22nd, 2021
