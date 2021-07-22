Previous
Clematis by wakelys
125 / 365

Clematis

This is the progress of one flower starting top left on the 6th June working clockwise around to bottom left to how it looks today.
365 has taught me not to take things for granted and appreciate things (and people) at all stages of life.
22nd July 2021 22nd Jul 21

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
moni kozi ace
Wow! This is so splendid in each stage.
July 22nd, 2021  
