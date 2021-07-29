Sign up
129 / 365
Things that fly.
I had only just commented that I had not seen many butterflies this year. As I sat having lunch in the garden these came to visit. I was actually chasing a butterfly when I spotted the dragonfly.
29th July 2021
29th Jul 21
1
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Tags
flowers
,
bird
,
bee
,
garden
,
butterfly
,
dragonfly
Bri
ace
So lucky to get the Dragon fly, great set of shots
July 29th, 2021
