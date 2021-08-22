Previous
Seen on a sunset stroll by wakelys
Seen on a sunset stroll

Lucky to live by the sea and most evening we stroll around the field behind us along the shoreline. The lady who owned this bike was also taking photographs and in awe of the area.
Guessing that she was not a local.
Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Cheryl
Lovely, love the colour and grey scale
August 22nd, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Wonderful use of selective color!
August 22nd, 2021  
bruni ace
Lovely capture.
August 22nd, 2021  
