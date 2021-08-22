Sign up
144 / 365
Seen on a sunset stroll
Lucky to live by the sea and most evening we stroll around the field behind us along the shoreline. The lady who owned this bike was also taking photographs and in awe of the area.
Guessing that she was not a local.
22nd August 2021
22nd Aug 21
3
1
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a 'see it and snap it' photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Extra
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
22nd August 2021 7:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
sea
,
bicycle
Cheryl
Lovely, love the colour and grey scale
August 22nd, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Wonderful use of selective color!
August 22nd, 2021
bruni
ace
Lovely capture.
August 22nd, 2021
