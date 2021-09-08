Previous
Dahlia by wakelys
158 / 365

Dahlia

Seen at RHS (Royal Horticultural Society) Garden Wisley Flower Show today. It was a hot day but so lovely to wander around the lovely gardens and great company.
8th September 2021 8th Sep 21

Susan Wakely

moni kozi ace
Wow
September 8th, 2021  
Carole Sandford ace
Super close up!
September 8th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
That is stunning.
September 8th, 2021  
Diana ace
Such a magical close up, wonderful capture and repetitions.
September 8th, 2021  
