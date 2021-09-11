Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
161 / 365
Boatyard and beyond
There was a really stiff breeze to kayak against as we came back to shore but hard to imagine from this shot.
11th September 2021
11th Sep 21
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
744
photos
108
followers
92
following
44% complete
View this month »
154
155
156
157
158
159
160
161
Latest from all albums
158
580
159
581
160
582
161
583
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
Extra
Camera
FinePix XP80 XP81 XP85
Taken
11th September 2021 5:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sea
,
boats
,
boatyard
Lis Lapthorn
Great capture
September 11th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Beautiful ship! You must have gotten a good work out against the wind.
September 11th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close