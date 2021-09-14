Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
164 / 365
Calm waters
All very calm and peaceful on the low tide.
14th September 2021
14th Sep 21
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
750
photos
108
followers
93
following
44% complete
View this month »
157
158
159
160
161
162
163
164
Latest from all albums
161
583
162
584
163
585
586
164
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Extra
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
14th September 2021 10:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sea
,
boats
,
swan
JackieR
ace
An immediate fav for its serinity, reflections and fab leading line curve. And look at that swan,
September 14th, 2021
Leli
ace
Love how you captured the reflections and composed the shot. The atmosphere is well communicated. Fav
September 14th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Lovely - still and peaceful.
September 14th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close