Previous
Next
Calm waters by wakelys
164 / 365

Calm waters

All very calm and peaceful on the low tide.
14th September 2021 14th Sep 21

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
44% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
An immediate fav for its serinity, reflections and fab leading line curve. And look at that swan,
September 14th, 2021  
Leli ace
Love how you captured the reflections and composed the shot. The atmosphere is well communicated. Fav
September 14th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Lovely - still and peaceful.
September 14th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise