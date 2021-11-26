Previous
Storm Arwen by wakelys
208 / 365

Storm Arwen

The strong winds blew the leaves off the trees and into the air. I was being battered by leaves whilst looking up to take this.
26th November 2021 26th Nov 21

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Granny7(Denise) ace
Great catch
November 26th, 2021  
moni kozi ace
Great shot!
Don;t know about your storm, but here it's been sooooo windy!
November 26th, 2021  
