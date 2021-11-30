Previous
Next
Seasonal Gardener by wakelys
210 / 365

Seasonal Gardener

It was a dull damp day and they were lacking Christmas spirit.
30th November 2021 30th Nov 21

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
57% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Someone was very creative! Wonderful find and capture.
November 30th, 2021  
Suzanne ace
LOL!😂
November 30th, 2021  
katy ace
LOL! They don't look very fstive but I am sure it is because of the weather.
November 30th, 2021  
JackieR ace
@quietpurplehaze Sue's uploaded him!!!
November 30th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise