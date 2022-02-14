Previous
Inspired… by wakelys
236 / 365

Inspired…

..by @30pics4jackiesdiamond.
Who knew that a cleaning cloth in the background to take the glare off the dish and powdered milk could look like this.
14th February 2022

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a 'see it and snap it' photographer.
Diana ace
Such an awesome capture, it looks fabulous!
February 14th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Holy smokes! This is perfect!
February 14th, 2022  
summerfield ace
very good! you da bomb! aces!
February 14th, 2022  
katy ace
Oh My word Perfection in a shot! Love the white! FAV for sure. It looks like something celestial and science fiction all in one! You evern got some fabulous bokeh
February 14th, 2022  
Kitty Hawke ace
haha.....,.,looks like a lovely crystal point
February 14th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
WOW! That's an amazing shot.
February 14th, 2022  
