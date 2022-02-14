Sign up
Inspired…
..by
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
.
Who knew that a cleaning cloth in the background to take the glare off the dish and powdered milk could look like this.
14th February 2022
14th Feb 22
6
4
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
975
photos
125
followers
99
following
64% complete
Diana
ace
Such an awesome capture, it looks fabulous!
February 14th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Holy smokes! This is perfect!
February 14th, 2022
summerfield
ace
very good! you da bomb! aces!
February 14th, 2022
katy
ace
Oh My word Perfection in a shot! Love the white! FAV for sure. It looks like something celestial and science fiction all in one! You evern got some fabulous bokeh
February 14th, 2022
Kitty Hawke
ace
haha.....,.,looks like a lovely crystal point
February 14th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
WOW! That's an amazing shot.
February 14th, 2022
