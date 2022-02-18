Previous
Storm Eunice by wakelys
Storm Eunice

This is my usual walk only minutes from home. My walk was cut short as the waves were breaking across the path. In the bottom middle photo it looks like a large cloud above the beach huts where in fact it is a large breaking wave. Lower right is a disintegrated beach hut. A family were recovering the contents.
I saw 2 trees uprooted. The only route onto the island has been closed for 3 hours during the period of high tide. Fortunately I had no reason to leave the Island today. (Hayling island, south coast, U.K.)
Susan Wakely

katy ace
Wow! Wow! Wow! Magnificent photos of the storm but it sounds atrocious! Stay safe dear friend
February 18th, 2022  
JackieR ace
Admire your bravery/foolhardiness and love this collage.
February 18th, 2022  
Lis Lapthorn
Yes, Wow😱! Amazing capture.
February 18th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Not very friendly looking. Anyhow, you are quite a daring person to go out under such weather conditions. I'd probably be hiding under the bed.
February 18th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
The top right shot, though... awesome!!!
February 18th, 2022  
Kitty Hawke ace
Fab pics....you were brave to be outdoors! We are on south coast Cornwall and were OK.....however....the north coast has suffered badly.....roofs, trees, debris flying about and so many blocked roads....
February 18th, 2022  
Diana ace
Goodness that is so amazing! What fabulous shots to document the havoc of the storm. You get a fav for your bravery ;-)
February 18th, 2022  
Ingrid ace
Wow! Amazing pictures!
February 18th, 2022  
Carol Ann
It’s pretty bad here too. Makes for great pictures though. Most people I know now have had structural damage to fences and gates. I keep asking them to take pictures. Love the pictures! Great drama.
February 18th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
Some great photos of this extreme weather! I know there were warnings for amateur photographers, not to go to the coast - but if you are already there……
February 18th, 2022  
