Storm Eunice

This is my usual walk only minutes from home. My walk was cut short as the waves were breaking across the path. In the bottom middle photo it looks like a large cloud above the beach huts where in fact it is a large breaking wave. Lower right is a disintegrated beach hut. A family were recovering the contents.

I saw 2 trees uprooted. The only route onto the island has been closed for 3 hours during the period of high tide. Fortunately I had no reason to leave the Island today. (Hayling island, south coast, U.K.)