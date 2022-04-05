Pole driving

I am pottering out in my garden and listening to a noise that I am unsure of. So being nosey and within 1 minute from the house I find this machine driving poles into the ground. I guess they are going to be fencing this area of field off.
It is supposed to be a protected area for birds especially geese that land on this field. There is a building development about to start very close by. Worrying that green belt areas are being built on especially when there is flooding, coastal erosion and limited access into this area.
Beautiful sky and water btw ;-)