Pole driving by wakelys
Pole driving

I am pottering out in my garden and listening to a noise that I am unsure of. So being nosey and within 1 minute from the house I find this machine driving poles into the ground. I guess they are going to be fencing this area of field off.
It is supposed to be a protected area for birds especially geese that land on this field. There is a building development about to start very close by. Worrying that green belt areas are being built on especially when there is flooding, coastal erosion and limited access into this area.
5th April 2022 5th Apr 22

Susan Wakely

Diana ace
That looks and does not sound too great! The same or similar is happening here too. Crossing fingers that they have a different reason for fencing it in.

Beautiful sky and water btw ;-)
April 5th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Nice patch of green for wild wild. Hoping , like Diana, that there is another reason for fence this.
April 5th, 2022  
