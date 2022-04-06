Sign up
Previous
Next
265 / 365
Blue tit
I showed a great tit in my main album but thought that I would share this.
6th April 2022
6th Apr 22
11
5
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
258
259
260
261
262
263
264
265
Photo Details
Album
Extra
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
6th April 2022 2:20pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
blue-tit
Carole Sandford
ace
He has a bit of a blue Mohican - blown by the wind I guess.
April 6th, 2022
Bill
Just logged on, and this is the first picture of the day. What a real beauty it is as well.
April 6th, 2022
JackieR
ace
Perfect focus!! Fav
April 6th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
@carole_sandford
yes it was a bit breezy.
April 6th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
@bill_gk
thank you Bill.
April 6th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
thank you my friend.
April 6th, 2022
Sally Ings
ace
He is a stunner
April 6th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
This is so pretty. No distractions in the background, great focus. He has such a cute face and coloring.
April 6th, 2022
Sporen Maken
Such nice clarity against that blurry background. Nice framing too.
April 6th, 2022
Diana
ace
Too beautiful for words, fabulous capture and detail.
April 6th, 2022
Boxplayer
ace
Nicely posed.
April 6th, 2022
