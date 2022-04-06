Previous
Next
Blue tit by wakelys
265 / 365

Blue tit

I showed a great tit in my main album but thought that I would share this.
6th April 2022 6th Apr 22

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
72% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
He has a bit of a blue Mohican - blown by the wind I guess.
April 6th, 2022  
Bill
Just logged on, and this is the first picture of the day. What a real beauty it is as well.
April 6th, 2022  
JackieR ace
Perfect focus!! Fav
April 6th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
@carole_sandford yes it was a bit breezy.
April 6th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
@bill_gk thank you Bill.
April 6th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond thank you my friend.
April 6th, 2022  
Sally Ings ace
He is a stunner
April 6th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
This is so pretty. No distractions in the background, great focus. He has such a cute face and coloring.
April 6th, 2022  
Sporen Maken
Such nice clarity against that blurry background. Nice framing too.
April 6th, 2022  
Diana ace
Too beautiful for words, fabulous capture and detail.
April 6th, 2022  
Boxplayer ace
Nicely posed.
April 6th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise