281 / 365
Playing along
This challenge has been extended as so few entries. So give it a go
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46358/collage-challenge-111-is-underway
28th April 2022
28th Apr 22
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Tags
animals
,
collage
,
mfpiac-11
katy
ace
You picked a nice variety of animals for your collage. I may try to work on this this afternoon.
April 28th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Wow! That's a nice collage!
April 28th, 2022
