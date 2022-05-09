Previous
Next
Maiden voyage by wakelys
288 / 365

Maiden voyage

Stepson was keen to show off his present that his girlfriend gave him for his birthday
(tomorrow).
Usually he brings me his washing but today it was him getting a soaking.
9th May 2022 9th May 22

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
78% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise