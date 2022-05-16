Previous
Cheeky Jay by wakelys
Cheeky Jay

This Jay moved from car to car pecking at the windscreen wipers. Not sure if it was looking for food or nesting material. It is unusual to see a Jay in such a busy area.
16th May 2022 16th May 22

Susan Wakely

Mags ace
Pretty bird! Your captures make me wonder what it was looking for.
May 16th, 2022  
Diana ace
How amazing, well spotted and captured! It was sure looking for insects ;-)
May 16th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
A very different sort of Jay than we have here. Such interesting behaviour - thank you for capturing and sharing it.
May 16th, 2022  
Lis Lapthorn
How unusual. Obviously posing especially for you.

May 16th, 2022  
