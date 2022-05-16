Sign up
292 / 365
Cheeky Jay
This Jay moved from car to car pecking at the windscreen wipers. Not sure if it was looking for food or nesting material. It is unusual to see a Jay in such a busy area.
16th May 2022
16th May 22
4
0
285
286
287
288
289
290
291
292
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Album
Extra
Taken
16th May 2022 3:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cars
,
bird
,
jay
,
ndao4
Mags
ace
Pretty bird! Your captures make me wonder what it was looking for.
May 16th, 2022
Diana
ace
How amazing, well spotted and captured! It was sure looking for insects ;-)
May 16th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
A very different sort of Jay than we have here. Such interesting behaviour - thank you for capturing and sharing it.
May 16th, 2022
Lis Lapthorn
How unusual. Obviously posing especially for you.
May 16th, 2022
