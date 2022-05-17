Previous
Protecting its babies by wakelys
Protecting its babies

The the left of this picture were 8 cygnets
(9 hatched).
To the right two people and a dog. They didn’t stay long!
Susan Wakely

Pam ace
He means business! Perfect timing!
May 17th, 2022  
Diana ace
I bet they did not! Wonderful action capture and detail.
May 17th, 2022  
katy ace
You caught him in a wonderful pose! FAV
May 17th, 2022  
Hoopydoo
Lovely photo. …Really excellent timing of shot!
May 17th, 2022  
