302 / 365
BBQ on the beach
Funtime catching up with friends and fortunately we didn’t have too much rain.
3rd June 2022
3rd Jun 22
2
1
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
1151
photos
127
followers
97
following
Tags
beach
Mags
ace
Nice fire pit!
June 3rd, 2022
Boxplayer
ace
Oh that looks splendid.
June 3rd, 2022
