324 / 365
The tide is high
Having a shower when I saw a lovely orange glow coming through the bathroom window.
Hair wet and clothes thrown on, pick up camera and wonder over to the shore in time to see the sun setting at high tide.
8th August 2022
8th Aug 22
5
2
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
1238
photos
126
followers
97
following
88% complete
317
318
319
320
321
322
323
324
Tags
sunset
,
sea
,
tide
,
songtitle-88
Mags
ace
Really stunning capture!
August 8th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
@marlboromaam
thank you Mags.
August 8th, 2022
Ingrid
ace
Beautiful! Worth getting out of the shower for!
August 8th, 2022
Suzanne
ace
Great shot and title. I like the image of you in a slightly dishevelled state photographing madly on the see shore. Or in the words of the song, 'a moment's pain for a lifetime's pleasure'.
August 8th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
That is amazingly beautiful!
August 8th, 2022
