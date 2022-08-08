Previous
The tide is high by wakelys
324 / 365

The tide is high

Having a shower when I saw a lovely orange glow coming through the bathroom window.
Hair wet and clothes thrown on, pick up camera and wonder over to the shore in time to see the sun setting at high tide.
By Blondie
8th August 2022 8th Aug 22

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Really stunning capture!
August 8th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
@marlboromaam thank you Mags.
August 8th, 2022  
Beautiful! Worth getting out of the shower for!
August 8th, 2022  
Great shot and title. I like the image of you in a slightly dishevelled state photographing madly on the see shore. Or in the words of the song, 'a moment's pain for a lifetime's pleasure'.
August 8th, 2022  
That is amazingly beautiful!
August 8th, 2022  
