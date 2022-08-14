Previous
Clouds & sunset by wakelys
328 / 365

Clouds & sunset

We have been having some lovely sunsets.
This is across the harbour on a low tide.
14th August 2022 14th Aug 22

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
katy ace
FAV Gorgeous color and silhouettes
August 14th, 2022  
Mags ace
There's not one thing about this that isn't just beautiful!
August 14th, 2022  
Suzanne ace
Here as well! The supermoon has been magnificent.
August 14th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
Delicious framing. Fav
August 14th, 2022  
