328 / 365
Clouds & sunset
We have been having some lovely sunsets.
This is across the harbour on a low tide.
14th August 2022
14th Aug 22
4
3
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
89% complete
sunset.
katy
ace
FAV Gorgeous color and silhouettes
August 14th, 2022
Mags
ace
There's not one thing about this that isn't just beautiful!
August 14th, 2022
Suzanne
ace
Here as well! The supermoon has been magnificent.
August 14th, 2022
Casablanca
ace
Delicious framing. Fav
August 14th, 2022
