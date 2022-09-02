Sign up
A maze ing
A fun evening with the grandchildren and stepdaughter exploring the maze by torch light.
The 5 year old was not keen on the dark even though we had torches so we left the girls to it.
We all had fun and the weather was kind to us.
2nd September 2022
2nd Sep 22
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Tags
maze
,
torchlight
Babs
ace
What a great collage, looks like lots of fun.
September 2nd, 2022
JackieR
ace
They found you!!! Gorgeous collage
September 2nd, 2022
