A maze ing by wakelys
A maze ing

A fun evening with the grandchildren and stepdaughter exploring the maze by torch light.
The 5 year old was not keen on the dark even though we had torches so we left the girls to it.
We all had fun and the weather was kind to us.
2nd September 2022 2nd Sep 22

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
Babs ace
What a great collage, looks like lots of fun.
September 2nd, 2022  
JackieR ace
They found you!!! Gorgeous collage
September 2nd, 2022  
